Juneau Afternoon: First Friday exclusive sticker event at City Museum, plus a pupcake pop-up, Juneau Ski Sale and Byron Schenkman recital

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Juneau Afternoon: Carlos Boozer Jr. on his new book "Every Shot Counts: A Memoir of Resilience" Conversations today: Carlos Boozer Jr. on his new memoir "Every Shot Counts" including why he has a whole chapter on Prince. Also, the Juneau Commission on Sustainability is hosting a compost discussion and the monthly Arts Round-Up with the JAHC.

Juneau Afternoon: Dracula, zombies, and creepy crawlies fill your Halloween 2023 Conversations today: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre's radio play "Dracula," and live reading of "Scream," plus JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé groups host Halloween events, and an update from CBJ Pools.