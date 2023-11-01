KTOO

Service outages in Gustavus

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: First Friday exclusive sticker event at City Museum, plus a pupcake pop-up, Juneau Ski Sale and Byron Schenkman recital

by

Byron Schenkman will play in Juneau on November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shaya Lyon Photography, Courtesy of Byron Schenkman)

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Patsy Ann sticker by Junnie Chup
Romeo sticker by Claire Scott
Harnessing the Atom sticker
by Chloey Cavanaugh

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Carlos Boozer Jr. on his new book "Every Shot Counts: A Memoir of Resilience"

Conversations today: Carlos Boozer Jr. on his new memoir "Every Shot Counts" including why he has a whole chapter on Prince. Also, the Juneau Commission on Sustainability is hosting a compost discussion and the monthly Arts Round-Up with the JAHC.

jack o' lanterns halloween

Juneau Afternoon: Dracula, zombies, and creepy crawlies fill your Halloween 2023

Conversations today: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre's radio play "Dracula," and live reading of "Scream," plus JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé groups host Halloween events, and an update from CBJ Pools.

Culture Rich Conversations: Banned Books by Black Authors - The Bluest Eye

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association the series on banned books written by Black authors continues. Host Christina Michelle and her panel of guests discuss "The Bluest Eye" written by Toni Morrison.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications