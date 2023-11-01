Juneau Afternoon: First Friday exclusive sticker event at City Museum, plus a pupcake pop-up, Juneau Ski Sale and Byron Schenkman recital

On today’s program:
- Juneau-Douglas City Museum November events and First Friday preview
- Byron Schenkman Solo Recital November 5 – produced by Todd Hunt/Orpheus Project
- Juneau Ski Club and Juneau Ski Patrol Annual Ski Sale fundraiser
- November First Friday with Haley Reed from Bofur’s Bakery
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.