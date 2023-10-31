KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Carlos Boozer Jr. on his new book “Every Shot Counts: A Memoir of Resilience”

by

Carlos Boozer with his parents Renee and Carlos Boozer Sr. on a hike in Juneau. Courtesy of the Boozer family.

October 31, 2023 – Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

jack o' lanterns halloween

Juneau Afternoon: Dracula, zombies, and creepy crawlies fill your Halloween 2023

Conversations today: Juneau Ghost Light Theatre's radio play "Dracula," and live reading of "Scream," plus JDHS Yadaa.at Kalé groups host Halloween events, and an update from CBJ Pools.

Culture Rich Conversations: Banned Books by Black Authors - The Bluest Eye

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association the series on banned books written by Black authors continues. Host Christina Michelle and her panel of guests discuss "The Bluest Eye" written by Toni Morrison.

Father Gordon Blue of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church delivers a benediction at Father Andrew P. Kashevaroff State Library, Archives and Museum.

Juneau Afternoon: Upcoming events from Cancer Connection, Holy Trinity Church and Juneau Public Libraries

Conversations today include: Dr. Anne Zink is the featured speaker at the Cancer Connections Health Forum, Holy Trinity Church to host series on centering prayer meditation, and event updates from Juneau Public Libraries.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications