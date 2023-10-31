Juneau Afternoon: Carlos Boozer Jr. on his new book “Every Shot Counts: A Memoir of Resilience”

On today’s program:
- Culture Rich Conversations host Christina Michelle chats with NBA All-Star and Juneau-ite Carlos Boozer, Jr. about his inspirations, family, and why he has a whole chapter on Prince in his new book “Every Shot Counts”
- Juneau Commission on Sustainability to hold a session about composting in Juneau
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Arts Round-up
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.