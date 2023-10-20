Juneau Afternoon: The Learning Center is ready to help with educational needs, plus the 1st Annual Nights of Fright at Eaglecrest Ski Area

On today’s program:
- SERRC, Alaska’s Educational Resource Center
- Eaglecrest Haunted House and efforts to support the Eaglecrest Foundation and Books2Boards
- Mga Kuwento: The story behind Juneau’s Filipino Community Hall – EP 3 for the KTOO news podcast celebrating Filipino life and history in Juneau
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.