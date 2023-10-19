Flood watch canceled for Juneau

Update — Oct. 19, 2:20 p.m.

A flood watch for the Juneau area has been canceled. In an update Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said Jordan and Montana Creeks had crested, and the threat of flooding had passed.

Original story

A flood watch is in effect for the Juneau area after the remnants of a tropical typhoon passed over Southeast Alaska this week. National Weather Service meteorologist Pete Boyd said forecasters are monitoring flood-prone areas, especially around Jordan Creek and Montana Creek.

“We started to see spikes in the creeks,” Boyd said. “But right now we’re already starting to see them crest.”

Rain is expected to diminish through Thursday morning, but flooding is still possible in the Juneau area. A flood watch is issued when there’s a possible threat of flooding, with rivers rising. But under a flood watch, flooding is not imminent.

Boyd said the possibility of flooding will decrease as rain continues to lighten up heading into Thursday afternoon.

“Precipitation rates and amounts are already diminishing rapidly,” Boyd said. “In fact, we’re already starting to see breaks in the clouds in some places.”

This week’s heavy rainfall broke daily rainfall records in Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka. Juneau saw just under two inches on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 1.51 inches for that date from 1964.

Despite the record setting, Boyd says that amount of rain is pretty typical for October in Southeast Alaska.

Lighter showers will persist through the weekend before a period of drier, colder weather beginning next week.