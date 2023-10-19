Ketchikan got drenched with nearly 7 inches of rain on Tuesday

Ketchikan got nearly seven inches of rain on Tuesday, which broke the record for most rain that day.

Grant Smith is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Juneau. He says it was a rainy day — but for Ketchikan, not that rainy.

“Ketchikan airport’s overall record, that’s the 14th wettest day,” he said. “So I mean, this wasn’t even a top 10 event for Ketchikan. That just kind of shines some light on just how wet the Ketchikan area can get in those extreme rain events.”

Remnants of Typhoon Bolaven brought the rain from the Pacific. The typhoon has been bringing rain to the Southeast region for days.

“A lot of moisture was just wrapped up in it,” Smith said. “Everything lined up yesterday to just get Ketchikan almost seven inches of rain in one day.”

Ketchikan is one of the rainiest communities in the state. The one-day record is nearly nine inches, set on Oct. 11, 1977.

On average, Ketchikan gets nearly 150 inches of precipitation a year.