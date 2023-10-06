Latest vote count shows little movement in Juneau’s municipal election

In Juneau’s latest vote count, two incumbent Assembly candidates extended their already large leads, while the race for two areawide seats tightened slightly. Friday’s update did not change the status of any of the races.

Wednesday morning’s initial count showed voters opposing the $27 million bond proposal for a new city hall, but only by 112 votes. That margin has now grown to 394 votes — 3,395 for and 3,789 against.

The incumbent candidates for Juneau Assembly Districts 1 and 2 were both well ahead of their challengers in the initial count, and the update showed the gaps widening.

In the District 1 race, Alicia Hughes-Skandijs’ lead over Joe Geldhof grew from 839 to 1,226 votes. In the District 2 race, Christine Woll’s lead over David Morris has grown from 1,391 to 2,019 votes.

The areawide race, where 10 candidates are vying for two Assembly seats, got slightly closer. Paul Kelly (2,731 votes) and Ella Adkison (2,360 votes) still lead, but Adkison’s margin over Nathaniel “Nano” Brooks (2,179) shrank by 28 votes.

In the race for two open school board seats, David Noon (4,558 votes) and Britteny Cioni-Haywood (4,267) both extended their large leads over Paige Sipniewski (2,372 votes).

Friday’s update included 2,189 votes counted since the first results were released early Wednesday morning. So far, officials have counted 7,387 ballots.

In last year’s municipal election, 9,137 people voted.

Election officials will post updated results a few times until they’re certified on Oct. 17.