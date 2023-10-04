In preliminary results, votes against new city hall hold narrow lead

The outcome of the $27 million bond proposal for a new city hall is unclear after Juneau election officials shared preliminary results early Wednesday morning.

According to the results, 2,582 people had voted no and 2,470 people had voted yes. But there are likely thousands more votes left to count — the first batch of results only includes ballots received before Election Day.

City leaders say building a new city hall with underground parking would cost $43.3 million. The preferred location is on Whittier Street, next to the Zach Gordon Youth Center.

Last year, voters narrowly rejected a $35 million bond proposal for the project – just 246 more people voted no than yes. This year’s city budget put $10 million more toward the project, which allowed for a smaller bond.

The city also spent $50,000 to advocate for the project. Rorie Watt, who just left the role of city manager, said taxpayer money would be better spent on a new city hall than on maintenance at the current building and rent at four others.

Still, voters like Kara Johnson opposed the bond. At the downtown polling place on Tuesday, Johnson said she agrees that Juneau’s municipal buildings need work, but she was frustrated with the city’s approach.

“They were shot down once, and they basically turned around and said, ‘We’re just going to put it back to the voters,’” Johnson said. “I’d like to see a little more restructuring on their financial planning.”

Others, like Catherine Wilkins, supported the bond.

“I am very much in favor of the new city hall,” Wilkins said. “Even though I don’t think it’s going to pass, I wanted to be sure to register my vote in favor.”

Voter Sylvia Madaras said she was torn.

“I see the benefit of the long-term financial investment of making a building that is not falling apart,” she said. “Also, I understand we don’t have a lot of funds right now. Everybody’s asking for money, and we’ve got a lot of projects that we’re working on.”

Election officials will post updated results as they process the remaining ballots until the election is certified on Oct. 17.