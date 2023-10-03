Candidates hopeful for strong voter turnout in contested Juneau municipal election

Juneau residents went to vote centers, drop boxes and post offices on Tuesday to cast their ballots for this year’s municipal election.

They may not know the outcome for up to two weeks. Initial results are expected around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, but those results will only include ballots sent in or dropped off before Election Day.

As they prepare for the ballot counting process to begin, candidates and election officials say they’re hoping for a strong voter turnout.

City hall bond divides voters

At the Mendenhall Valley Public Library, election workers set up booths as voters trickled in. Some were there to vote in person. Others swapped completed ballots for “I voted” stickers.

Last year, five incumbents ran unopposed for reelection to the Juneau Assembly and school board. This time, 14 people are running for four Assembly seats, and three people are running for two school board seats.

Voter Sylvia Madaras said she hasn’t seen this many candidates in a Juneau municipal election before.

“I thought it was a sign that civic engagement was really high,” Madaras said.

She’s a part of the Juneau Career Firefighters union, which endorsed incumbents Alicia Hughes-Skandijs and Christine Woll and areawide candidates Ella Atkinson and Laura Martinson McDonnell.

Madaras said she didn’t follow those endorsements exactly. She was torn about the city hall proposition, too.

“I see the benefit of the long-term financial investment of making a building that is not falling apart,” she said. “Also, I understand we don’t have a lot of funds right now. Everybody’s asking for money, and we’ve got a lot of projects that we’re working on.”

At the downtown polling place, voters like Catherine Wilkins said they supported the bond.

“I am very much in favor of the new city hall,” Wilkins said. “Even though I don’t think it’s going to pass, I wanted to be sure to register my vote in favor.”

Kara Johnson voted against the bond. She said she agrees that Juneau’s municipal buildings need work, but she was frustrated with the city’s approach. Last year’s $35 million city hall bond proposal failed.

“They were shot down once, and they basically turned around and said, ‘We’re just going to put it back to the voters,’” Johnson said. “I’d like to see a little more restructuring on their financial planning.”

Bill Oatman stopped by the library to drop off his ballot. He had filled out his ballot on Tuesday morning, and he was happy to see new names.

“I don’t consider politics a career thing,” he said. “So I like to see new people come in.”

Alyson Campbell said she voted for Martinson McDonnell, who owns a gift shop downtown.

“I want more small business owners on the Assembly, so people understand the hustle,” Campbell said. “I think right now the Assembly is really out of touch with that.”

Deputy Municipal Clerk Andi Hirsch said having so many candidates is better for an election.

“I love when there’s a contested race, or all races are contested,” she said. “I really think that helps drive conversation and turnout, because democracy only works when people have choices.”

Hirsch said so far, turnout has been about the same as last year, which was also the state’s first-ever ranked choice general election. Last year, Juneau election officials counted 9,137 ballots. Nearly 28,000 people were registered to vote in Juneau.

Ten areawide candidates try to stand out

Several candidates spent Tuesday morning waving signs on Egan Drive by the Juneau-Douglas Bridge.

Paul Kelly is one of ten people vying for two areawide Assembly seats. Kelly was on the Juneau school board from 2018 to 2021 and ran for the District 1 Assembly seat in 2021. He said this year, voters were eager to talk about city hall, tourism, homelessness and other issues.

“I think there was a lot more engagement,” he said. “There were a lot more people who I had the chance to listen to, and a lot more people who wanted to listen to what I had to say.”

On the same street corner, Adkison waved to drivers. She said the many forums held this year helped the candidates build relationships with each other.

“Because there’s two seats, it’s been really great getting to know all the candidates, because if I win, I’m going to serve with one of them,” Adkison said. “In a sense, it makes the race more challenging, but I’m so happy to see the community buying in and being ready to serve.”

Across the street, Martinson McDonnell said she hopes this level of engagement continues after the election. She said voters talked to her about property taxes and the cost of living in Juneau. Others brought up topics like public safety and the graveyards on Douglas.

“I’ve learned so much about things that I had no idea were on people’s minds,” she said. “There’s a few really good things about election season, and one of them is that everybody gets to talk. Community priorities start coming up to the surface in a different way.”

Dorene Lorenz waved signs at the Mendenhall Wetlands turnout off of Egan Drive. She said she felt good about her campaign and that she’s hopeful for a strong voter turnout.

“Regardless of who you vote for, get out and vote today,” she said. “I’ve been to other countries where they haven’t had that option.”

District 1 and 2 incumbents hope for reelection

Hughes-Skandijs and Woll are running for reelection against one opponent each. Hughes-Skandijs is running against Joe Geldhof, and Woll is running against David Morris.

Hughes-Skandijs has been on the Assembly since 2019. On Tuesday, she held her campaign sign in one hand and Woll’s in the other. She said voters told her the number of candidates pushed them to do their research.

“There’s been a lot more doing the step-by-step homework of, ‘I better go back and watch that forum,’” Hughes-Skandijs said. “My biggest hope today is that turnout is decent.”

Woll said this election felt different than her last one for a few reasons. For one, the last election was in 2020, so she couldn’t do the door knocking and in-person events she did this year.

Another difference was how often cruise ship tourism came up in her conversations with voters.

“Everyone wants to talk about cruise ships,” Woll said. “I was amazed at how consistently people across the political spectrum wanted to talk about how to manage tourism better.”

She said new Assembly members should talk to as many city staff and community members as possible about different topics.

“You’re not going to get another opportunity to be like, ‘Hey, I’m new, I don’t really know exactly what’s going on, tell me everything that you think,’” she said. “I had a few of those conversations when I started, and they were so valuable.”

Some candidates planned to return to the intersection later in the afternoon.

Election officials will start scanning ballots after voting ends at 8 p.m. They expect to share preliminary results after 10 p.m. and post updated results a few times until they’re certified on Oct. 17.

KTOO’s Anna Canny and Yvonne Krumrey contributed reporting.