KTOO

Juneau | Juneau elections | Juneau Schools | Local Government

In Juneau’s local elections, only incumbents are on the certified candidate list

by

Deborah Behr confers with Juneau City Clerk Beth McEwen as the Canvass Review Board works to certify the local election on Oct. 19, 2021. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The filing deadline closed Monday afternoon to run for local elected office in Juneau. There are no new challengers. Barring write-in candidates, all five incumbents seeking reelection to the Juneau Assembly and Juneau Board of Education are unopposed.

On the Assembly, that means Carole Triem, Greg Smith and Wade Bryson are all headed into their second terms after the October election.

On the school board, Deedie Sorensen is headed into her second term and Emil Mackey is headed into his third term.

Members of both bodies serve three-year terms.

Troy Wuyts-Smith had filed a letter of intent to run for school board with a state commission, but he didn’t make the certified candidate list by the deadline.

In a text message on Monday, Wuyts-Smith said, “Things got messy at work today due to fog and I wasn’t able to get there in time. It looks like I’ll have to do a write-in campaign.”

Wuyts-Smith works for Alaska Airlines. He ran unsuccessfully for Juneau Assembly in 2021.

For write-in candidates to be valid, they must file paperwork by Sept. 27.

Last year, Will Muldoon put together the first successful write-in campaign in a local election since 1992. Muldoon is now a member of the school board.

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Read next

Juneau Assembly pivots to opinion poll on how to implement tax break on food sales

Assembly members were concerned including the advisory questions on the ballot could confuse voters and muddle the outcome of separate ballot questions that deal with funding major city projects.

Sold sign at home along North Douglas Highway 2022 06 30

Juneau group says it has enough signatures to get real estate disclosure repeal on ballot

City election officials have until next Thursday to review the additional signatures and to certify or reject the petition.

Traci Heaton and Victor Banaszak

Group seeking repeal of Juneau's mandatory real estate sale price disclosures turns in signatures

City staff said the information would improve the accuracy of property assessments. The referendum supporters say it’s an invasion of privacy that could lead to higher taxes.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications