In Juneau’s local elections, only incumbents are on the certified candidate list

The filing deadline closed Monday afternoon to run for local elected office in Juneau. There are no new challengers. Barring write-in candidates, all five incumbents seeking reelection to the Juneau Assembly and Juneau Board of Education are unopposed.

On the Assembly, that means Carole Triem, Greg Smith and Wade Bryson are all headed into their second terms after the October election.

On the school board, Deedie Sorensen is headed into her second term and Emil Mackey is headed into his third term.

Members of both bodies serve three-year terms.

Troy Wuyts-Smith had filed a letter of intent to run for school board with a state commission, but he didn’t make the certified candidate list by the deadline.

In a text message on Monday, Wuyts-Smith said, “Things got messy at work today due to fog and I wasn’t able to get there in time. It looks like I’ll have to do a write-in campaign.”

Wuyts-Smith works for Alaska Airlines. He ran unsuccessfully for Juneau Assembly in 2021.

For write-in candidates to be valid, they must file paperwork by Sept. 27.

Last year, Will Muldoon put together the first successful write-in campaign in a local election since 1992. Muldoon is now a member of the school board.