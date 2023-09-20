KTOO

Local Government

Anchorage IT director resigns after Assembly pressures mayor for more information on scheme to challenge election

by

Anchorage City Hall. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

The head of Anchorage’s information technology department has resigned, more than a month after an investigation found he used his position to inappropriately collude with political campaign operatives to challenge the results of the last city election.

In an email on Wednesday, the mayor’s spokesperson, Veronica Hoxie, said that Marc Dahl “respectfully resigned” from the job “to pursue new career opportunities.”

“Mr. Dahl has had a successful career in both the private and public sector, including seven years of dedicated service to our City,” she wrote. “We thank Mr. Dahl for his service to the community, and wish him the best of luck.”

Dahl could not be reached for comment.

Mayor Dave Bronson picked Dahl to lead the IT department when he took office in 2021.

In May, the Anchorage Daily News reported that the city ombudsman was investigating Dahl for his role in an election challenge. Dahl went on months-long administrative leave.

Bronson did not publicly address the investigation for weeks. In August, the ombudsman’s investigation report was released, and it recommended firing Dahl for failing to be politically neutral in his duties.

The ombudsman showed that Dahl illegitimately created a municipal policy regarding the use of USB drives, and immediately fed that unpublished policy to Bronson’s former chief of staff Sami Graham. Graham then used election workers’ violations of the illegitimate policy as a pretense to formally challenge the April election results.

City election officials dismissed the challenge.

More weeks passed without Bronson publicly addressing the investigation. Then, last week, the Anchorage Assembly pressed the administration for more information about what happened. Bronson said he had asked Dahl for his resignation.

Bronson’s current chief of staff Mario Bird said the administration did respond to the ombudsman and will work with the Assembly on a new municipal code to address attempts to tamper with elections.

Since Bronson took office, more than a dozen executives have turned over due to firings and resignations. That includes the municipal managerchief of staffmunicipal attorneyhuman resources directorchief of policelibrary director and health director.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

A woman sits behind a microphone at an assembly meeting.

Anchorage Mayor Bronson sued by former city manager for wrongful termination

Demboski’s 24-page lawsuit includes new allegations, including that the mayor gave his “tacit approval” for his then-chief of staff to have an “improper relationship with a subordinate.”

Ombudsman recommends firing Anchorage IT director for role in election challenge

The ombudsman also says he believes there may have been a violation of state election law, and he’s forwarding his findings to the state Office of Special Prosecutions.

Anchorage mayor floats plan to buy one-way plane tickets for homeless residents

Most homeless people in Anchorage are from Anchorage, Assembly Chair Chris Constant said in an interview Wednesday.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications