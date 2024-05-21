Suzanne LaFrance declares victory in Anchorage mayor’s race

Suzanne LaFrance declared victory in Anchorage’s mayoral race on Tuesday, one week after voting ended in the runoff election.

“Over the coming days and weeks, my team and I will be sharing more about the transition, what’s ahead, and how to get involved,” LaFrance said in a statement. “We’ve got a lot to do, but I’m ready to get to work as your mayor.”

On election night, partial, unofficial results had LaFrance leading incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson by 4,973 votes, or nearly 10%. Through Friday, more than 27,000 additional ballots had been added to the unofficial tally.

LaFrance’s lead narrowed to 7%, though her lead in total votes widened to 5,487 votes. Far fewer ballots remain to be counted.

Bronson’s campaign could not immediately be reached for comment. As of midday Tuesday, LaFrance’s campaign manager, Katie Scovic, said they had not received a concession from the Bronson camp.

LaFrance, a former Anchorage Assembly chair, is the city’s first elected female mayor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.