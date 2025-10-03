Former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson joins 2026 race for governor

Former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is joining the race for governor. He announced his candidacy Thursday as he kicked off a two-day series of events in Fairbanks, Wasilla, Anchorage and Soldotna.

“I’ve tackled crime, I’ve taken on homelessness, I brought record investment to our city and I’ve shown that when you put the people first, government can work in the way it was intended,” Bronson said at the Anchorage event Friday morning. “That’s why I’m running for governor. To put Anchorage first, to put Alaska first, and to fight for a smarter, stronger government that serves the people, not the other way around.”

Bronson is running as a Republican and said in a news release that he plans to focus on economic growth, infrastructure, affordable housing, education and “protecting the Permanent Fund Dividend.”

In a crowded field that includes 12 Republicans, Bronson said he shared many of his competitors’ values and policy priorities, but he said his experience as mayor sets him apart.

“I’m the only one that’s had that executive experience,” he said. “Others have legislative experience, and that is important, don’t get me wrong, and others had some small business experience, but at the end of the day, chief executive experience within the government realm is fairly unique.”

Bronson rode a wave of pandemic-induced frustration to be elected to lead the state’s largest city, serving as Anchorage mayor from 2021 to 2024. He frequently clashed with the left-leaning Anchorage Assembly over the city’s approach to COVID-19 and homelessness , and faced accusations of creating a hostile work environment , resulting in numerous wrongful termination lawsuits and high amounts of staff turnover across departments.

He lost a bid for reelection to former Assembly chair Suzanne LaFrance last year.

Bronson said he expected to work closely with Republican caucuses in the state Legislature if elected.

“I’ve worked with the Legislature as mayor, many of the same folks in Juneau, and they’re far more reasonable and rational than the Assembly was,” he said. “I think it’ll be easier. It’ll be tough, but it won’t be irrational.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed Bronson head of the Anchorage International Airport in January. He left the role in September .

Dunleavy is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. Candidates have until June 1 to join the race.