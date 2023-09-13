WATCH: 2023 Juneau League of Women Voters election forums

Seventeen candidates are running in Juneau’s Oct. 3 municipal election.

To help sort through the choices, the League of Women Voters of Juneau, KTOO, KINY and the Juneau Empire have joined forces to host two candidate forums.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., candidates for Juneau Assembly will answers questions about local issues at KTOO.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., hear from candidates for school board and learn more about the ballot proposition concerning funding for a new city hall.

Come in person (for the first time since 2019!) to watch the forums, listen on KTOO 104.3 FM or watch the livestream here.

Watch the Assembly forum here: