18 candidates file to run in Juneau’s local election

Eighteen candidates are running for local office in Juneau this year.

Candidates had until 4:30 p.m. Monday to file to run for four open Assembly seats and two open school board seats in the Oct. 3 election.

This year’s pool is far more crowded than last year’s, when five incumbents were the only candidates running and automatically won reelection.

Juneau Assembly areawide seats

As of Monday’s deadline, candidates running for the two open areawide Assembly seats are Paul Kelly, Ivan Nance, Nathaniel “Nano” Brooks, JoAnn Wallace, Ella Adkison, Michele Stuart-Morgan, Emily Mesch, Dorene Lorenz, Laura Martinson McDonnell and Jeff Jones.

The candidate with the most votes in that race will win a three-year term. The runner-up will finish the remaining two years of the seat that was occupied by Carole Triem until she resigned earlier this month.

Assembly member Maria Gladziszewski holds the other areawide seat. Since she has served three terms on the Assembly, she is not allowed to run again.

Assembly Districts 1 and 2

In District 1, incumbent Alicia Hughes-Skandijs is running for reelection against Joe Geldhof. In District 2, incumbent Christine Woll is running against David L. Morris. Dorene Lorenz originally filed to run in District 2 but withdrew and refiled to run for an areawide seat on Monday.

Both of those seats are full three-year terms. Juneau residents can vote for any and all candidates regardless of where they live, but candidates must live in the district they’re running for.

Juneau School Board races

Four candidates are running for two open seats on the school board. Incumbent Brian Holst is running for reelection against Paige Sipniewski, Britteny Cioni-Haywood and David Noon. The top two candidates will win three-year terms.

Once certified to run, candidates have until Friday to withdraw from the race. Write-in candidates have until Sept. 26 to file to run. Their names do not appear on the ballot, but can be written in by voters.

Voting in Juneau’s by-mail local election begins in mid-September. The deadline for Juneau residents to register to vote is Sept. 3.