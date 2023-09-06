KTOO

Two people presumed dead in plane crash near Yakutat have been identified

by

An overhead view of the Malaspina Glacier
The Malaspina Glacier, located on the edge of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park near Yakutat. (U.S. National Park Service)

The National Park Service has identified the two people who are presumed dead in a plane crash that happened last week in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.

Clayton McMartin, 59, and Melissa McMartin, 58, from Roanoke, Texas were believed to be on the plane.

Alaska State Troopers reported on Aug. 28 that a Beechcraft Bonanza carrying two people had gone missing after leaving Glennallen the day before on route to Ketchikan. It was last heard from 18 miles inland of Cape Yakataga, near Yakutat.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft spotted wreckage in a glaciated area with deep crevasses near Mt. Leeper in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.

Recovery efforts are ongoing in coordination with the National Transportation Safety Board, according to the Park Service. 

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

