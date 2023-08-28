KTOO

Public Safety | Search & Rescue | Southeast

A plane carrying 2 people to Ketchikan has been missing since Sunday

An aerial view of Ketchikan. (KRBD file photo)

A plane believed to be carrying two people from Glennallen to Ketchikan has been missing since Sunday, according to a report by the Alaska Department of Public Safety. 

The plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza, left Glennallen at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday. It was last heard from about 18 miles inland of Cape Yakataga, northwest of Yakutat.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center is in charge of search efforts, which have been hampered by bad weather.

Alaska State Troopers have informed the occupants’ families that the plane is overdue.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

