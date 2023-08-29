KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Alaska Music Census looks to raise the voices and impact of Alaskan musicians

by

Image courtesy of AKIMI

August 29, 2023 — Alaska Music Census Segment of Juneau Afternoon on KTOO

Survey is available at: https://www.alaskamusiccensus.com/

The Alaska Independent Musician’s Initiative (AKIMI) goal is to elevate Alaskan music and support Alaska musicians by sharing resources with the music community and sharing Alaskan voices with the world. They are working on bridging the vast geography and unique challenges to bring the music community together. AKIMI organizes the annual Alaska Music Summit, shares news about grants and other resources for musicians, and works on the Alaska Playlist Project, among many other things.

The Alaska Music Census survey was developed with help from MusicPortland and MusicOregon (creators of the Portland Music Census and Oregon Music Census), including Meara McLaughlin and Zac Schwartz. AKIMI also received help and guidance from Diane Hirshberg at the Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER) at the University of Alaska and Laura Forbes at the Alaska State Council for the Arts.

The survey is available online at https://www.alaskamusiccensus.com/ until the end of Saturday, September 2.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Marian Call, Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Ducks, Pinball, Birds, and Skating — Juneau Afternoon for Friday, August 25, 2023

Conversations today include: the Annual Duck Derby, Pinball Brawl, fall bird migration and upcoming events at Treadwell Arena

August 24, 2023: Assembly Updates with KTOO Civic Engagement Reporter Katie Anastas

KTOO Civic Engagement Reporter provides some detail and updates on recent stories from Juneau

Annual Food Festival & Farmer's Market set for Saturday, August 26, 2023

The Annual Food Festival and Farmer's Market is set for Saturday, August 26, 2023. On today's Juneau Afternoon we will get all the details plus live music from Lisa Puananimōhala'ikalani Denny.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications