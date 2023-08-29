Alaska Music Census looks to raise the voices and impact of Alaskan musicians

Image courtesy of AKIMI

August 29, 2023 — Alaska Music Census Segment of Juneau Afternoon on KTOO

Survey is available at: https://www.alaskamusiccensus.com/

The Alaska Independent Musician’s Initiative (AKIMI) goal is to elevate Alaskan music and support Alaska musicians by sharing resources with the music community and sharing Alaskan voices with the world. They are working on bridging the vast geography and unique challenges to bring the music community together. AKIMI organizes the annual Alaska Music Summit, shares news about grants and other resources for musicians, and works on the Alaska Playlist Project, among many other things.

The Alaska Music Census survey was developed with help from MusicPortland and MusicOregon (creators of the Portland Music Census and Oregon Music Census), including Meara McLaughlin and Zac Schwartz. AKIMI also received help and guidance from Diane Hirshberg at the Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER) at the University of Alaska and Laura Forbes at the Alaska State Council for the Arts.

The survey is available online at https://www.alaskamusiccensus.com/ until the end of Saturday, September 2.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Guests:

Marian Call, Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today's show with help from Erin Tripp.