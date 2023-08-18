KTOO

Musical concert variety in Juneau: Todd Kerns, Njuzu Marimbas, Afroman and Killah Priest

by

Afroman and Killah Priest will perform in Juneau on September 29 (Photo courtesy of Darkdfd Productions)

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation.

Guests:

  • Todd Kerns, Musician
  • Mickey Richardson, Huna Totem
  • Sheli Delaney, Njuzu Marimbas
  • Betsy Sims, Njuszu Marimbas
  • Killah Priest, Musician
  • Lance Mitchell, Concert Promoter, Darkdfd Productions

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

