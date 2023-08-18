Musical concert variety in Juneau: Todd Kerns, Njuzu Marimbas, Afroman and Killah Priest

Afroman and Killah Priest will perform in Juneau on September 29 (Photo courtesy of Darkdfd Productions)

Todd Kerns & Friends in concert at Aawk Landing Saturday, August 19 Todd Kerns is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer. This summer, Todd is touring as the bass player and singer in “Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators”, frontman of “The Age of Electric,” and lead guitarist and vocalist of Kiss.





Njuzu Marimbas Band Free concert taking place Sunday, August 20 at Sealaska Heritage Plaza in Downtown Juneau.





Afroman and Killah Priest in concert at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on September 29 Location: The Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall Hosted by: Dita Devi and KXLL Radio DJ RRains Opening Acts: Northkutt, S.E.N.S.E ., RadioPhoinc Jazz , Phonetic and Wordplay



Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.