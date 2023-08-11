No flooding expected from heavy rains in Juneau this weekend

The first major storm of Juneau’s rainy season will hit this weekend. A band of moisture from the subtropics is moving over Southeast Alaska, bringing gale force winds and two to three inches of rain.

Rainfall will pick up on Saturday morning, with the heaviest showers in the afternoon and evening. Wind speeds are also expected to peak on Saturday afternoon, with sustained winds between 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.

Along the Mendenhall River, where last weekend’s record-breaking glacial outburst flood severely eroded the riverbank, the windy and rainy conditions could knock down more trees.

“There’s definitely unstable banks, and a lot of exposed trees,” said meteorologist Kimberly Vaughan with the National Weather Service Office in Juneau. “There’s the potential for more trees to come down.”

The heavy rains will raise water levels in small rivers and creeks, but they’re expected to remain within their banks.

“This is not torrential precipitation, but our grounds are already saturated,” Vaughan said. “So we will see our rivers and streams rise, but we’re not expecting any flooding concerns.”

Though the most severe storm conditions are expected to break by Sunday, the front will usher in the rainy season for Southeast, after a hot and dry July and early August. Rain showers are expected every day next week.