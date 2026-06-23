Alaska charities can now host snowfall betting pools

A new state law enacted Monday allows charitable organizations to gamble on snowfall.

Soon, qualified organizations across the state can host betting games called “snow classics,” where prize money is awarded to the best guess of total snowfall at a specific location and time.

Previously, state law restricted the game to the Mount Alyeska Snow Classic, run by Four Valleys Community School in Girdwood.

That restriction disappointed Frankie Pillifant, president of the Juneau Nordic Ski Club. She advocated to change the law so the nonprofit could start its own snow classic to fundraise for the high school team.

“All the teams here in Juneau travel, and it costs a lot of money, so we’re looking for ways to help support their getting to places where they can participate against their peers,” Pillifant said.

Juneau Rep. Sarah Hannan sponsored the bill. At a Senate Labor and Commerce Committee hearing last month, she said the change simply removes mention of the Mount Alyeska Snow Classic.

“So, by taking out that from the law, other locations and communities could have snow classics,” Hannan said.

She said Juneau’s record snowfall this winter helped inspire the change. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 17.7 feet of snow fell at Juneau International Airport, breaking the previous record set in 2006-07 by more than a foot.

The new rule takes effect on Sept. 21.

Disclosure: Alix Soliman is a volunteer coach for the Juneau Nordic Ski Club. She is not involved in advocacy.

Correction: The story has been updated to correct the date the law was enacted, which was on Monday, June 22.