August 4, 2023: Climate Fair for a Cool Planet with Theater Alaska and 350 Juneau

August 4, 2023 — Full Episode

Artwork courtesy of Liyuan Zhang

On today’s program:

Theater Alaska and 350 Juneau present Climate Fair for a Cool Planet Saturday, August 5 Location: Mayor Bill Overstreet Park (The Whale) Artists include Viktor Bell, Dave Hunsaker, Marian Call, Melanie Brown, Darius Mannino, Roblin Davis, and dancers with Juneau Dance Theatre. 350Juneau is building a local, diverse grassroots movement to address the root causes of climate disruption through justice-based solutions. They work on systemic change, holding leaders accountable to climate science and social justice. They work at the local, state, and national levels through education, public policy advocacy, and mobilizing people to take creative and effective action. www.350juneau.org.





Juneau Live! Studio August Showrunner Camp (tuition-free) The Showrunner Camp is a one-week immersion program in television production for middle and high school students. Participants (“crew”) learn the skills needed to broadcast a live two-hour music concert recorded in front of a studio audience. During the five-day camp, the crew receives instruction from industry professionals and practices those skills in a working TV studio, including making live, public broadcasts each day. Crew members become their own production company which, by week’s end, self-sufficiently produce (with on-screen credit) an episode of Juneau Live! Studio’s Alaska Music One Presents with local bands in front of a studio audience.





First Friday with Juneau Artists Gallery – Liyuan Zhang Liyuan Zhang (aka Sunny) is the featured artist for the month of August at the Juneau Artists Gallery. Trained as a graphic artist in California, Sunny has been using her art education and natural abilities to create unique pieces. Her work includes paintings using pastels, acrylics, and a wood-burning technique called pyrography. Meet Sunny at Juneau Artist Gallery First Friday event on August 4th from 4:30 to 8 pm. Located on the ground floor of the Senate Building, 175 South Franklin Street.





Juneau Nordic Ski Club The Juneau Nordic Ski Club is already looking ahead to this coming ski season. They are in the midst of capping off their summer campaign to expand the fleet of trail grooming equipment as they aim to groom more trails/kilometers than ever before. This is the next step in the larger vision of expanding the network of ski trails in Juneau.



Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Bradley Perkins, Juneau Live! Studio

Ell Carpenter, Juneau Live! Studio

Liyuan Zhang, Artist, Juneau Artist Gallery

Michelle Morrell

Christina Apathy, Company Member, Actor, Theater Alaska

Mike Tobin, 350 Juneau, Writer, Producer

