July 26, 2023: Theatre in the Rough’s “She Kills Monsters” plus Chef’s Halo Halo Talk and events at the Juneau Public Libraries

Theatre in the Rough’s production of “She Kills Monsters” (Photo courtesy of Theatre in the Rough)

July 26, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Chef’s Halo Halo Talk new episode with KTOO’s Tasha Elizarde with guests Eva Pajarillo from In Bocca Al Lupo and Clark Corral Bolaños from Black Moon Coven





Theatre in the Rough – “She Kills Monsters” opens this week Theatre in the Rough’s 32nd season opens this Friday with “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen. “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she comes to terms with the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When she finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she embarks on an adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. “She Kills Monsters” is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance.





Juneau Library monthly events check-in Monthly check-in with Margaret Luedke about events happening at the library



Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Katie Jensen , Theatre in the Rough

, Theatre in the Rough Aaron Elmore , Theatre in the Rough

, Theatre in the Rough Grady Wright , Theatre in the Rough

, Theatre in the Rough Eva Pajarillo , Assistant Baker at In Bocca Al Lupo

, Assistant Baker at In Bocca Al Lupo Clark Corral Bolaños , Black Moon Coven

, Black Moon Coven Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library

