July 19, 2023: Perseverance Theatre’s 2023-2024 season preview

July 19, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Juneau’s Perseverance Theatre previews its upcoming 2023-2024 season. It’s the 45th season!

Betsy Sims is here to preview an unmissable marimba concert tonight! For info email: juneaumarimbas@gmail.com

Monthly check-in with the Juneau Police Department

Guests:

Leslie Ishii , Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre

, Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre Joseph Biagini , Associate Producer, Perseverance Theatre

, Associate Producer, Perseverance Theatre Rio Alberto , Director of Marketing and Engagement, Perseverance Theatre

, Director of Marketing and Engagement, Perseverance Theatre Deputy Chief David Campbell , Juneau Police Department

, Juneau Police Department Betsy Sims, Njuzu Marimba Band

