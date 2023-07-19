KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

July 19, 2023: Perseverance Theatre’s 2023-2024 season preview

by

July 19, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Leslie Ishii, Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre
  • Joseph Biagini, Associate Producer, Perseverance Theatre
  • Rio Alberto, Director of Marketing and Engagement, Perseverance Theatre
  • Deputy Chief David Campbell, Juneau Police Department
  • Betsy Sims, Njuzu Marimba Band

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

