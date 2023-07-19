July 19, 2023: Perseverance Theatre’s 2023-2024 season preview

On today’s program:
- Juneau’s Perseverance Theatre previews its upcoming 2023-2024 season. It’s the 45th season!
- Betsy Sims is here to preview an unmissable marimba concert tonight!
- For info email: juneaumarimbas@gmail.com
- Monthly check-in with the Juneau Police Department
Guests:
- Leslie Ishii, Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre
- Joseph Biagini, Associate Producer, Perseverance Theatre
- Rio Alberto, Director of Marketing and Engagement, Perseverance Theatre
- Deputy Chief David Campbell, Juneau Police Department
- Betsy Sims, Njuzu Marimba Band
