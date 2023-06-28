KTOO

June 28, 2023: Chef’s Halo Halo talk with In Bocca Al Lupo; Theater Alaska Neighborhood Cabaret; Juneau Public Library

by

Chef’s Halo Halo Talk with Tasha Elizarde on Juneau Afternoon (Tasha Elizarde/KTOO)

June 28, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • Chef’s Halo Halo Talk with Tasha Elizarde
    • Join Tasha with today’s guests from In Bocca Al Lupo – Rachel Carrillo Barril, chef de cuisine at In Bocca al Lupo, and Melvin Cristobal, head baker at In Bocca al Lupo as they discuss their roles at the restaurant and share about their unique mix of personal heritage and cooking.
    • To donate to the Jeremy Barnett fund, you can visit the GoFund Me page

  • Theater Alaska’s upcoming Neighborhood Cabaret this weekend
    • Theater Alaska tours neighborhoods in Juneau, bringing live music to an outdoor venue near you. The Neighborhood Cabaret features company members Ericka Lee, Enrique Bravo, and Jennifer Lagundino, as well as Jocelyn Miles, Salissa Thole, Kainoa Thole, Margeaux Ljungberg, Chris Talley, and Rob Cohen. An Alaska Theater Festival production,  Neighborhood Cabaret runs from Wednesday, June 28 through Sunday, July 2, 2023

  • Juneau Public Library
    • Upcoming events at the library, including tonight’s Pride Poetry Event. Events in July include the Fairy House Workshop, FIFA Women’s World Cup viewing, and more.

Bostin Christopher and Tasha Elizarde host the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Rachel Carrillo Barril, chef de cuisine at In Bocca Al Lupo
  • Melvin Cristobal, head baker at In Bocca Al Lupo
  • Flordelino Lagundino, Artistic Director, Theater Alaska
  • Erika Lee, Performer, Theater Alaska
  • Margeaux Ljungberg, Performer, Theater Alaska
  • Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

