June 8, 2023: Running for local office workshop plus summer running camps, Medieval piano, and “A Night at the Tony Awards”

On today’s program:
- The 10th annual free “How to Run for Local Office” workshop
- If you think you might run for office – or might work for someone who is – this annual FREE Workshop on “How to Run for Local Office” will provide you with everything you need to know about running for an Assembly or School Board seat or serving on a CBJ Board or Commission. Hearing directly from others in the community, assembly and school board members, and others is the best way to get involved.
- The workshop will be held on Saturday, June 24, in CBJ Assembly Chambers. The session runs from 8:45 am – 1:30 pm. Pre-registration is recommended and required if you want a hard copy of the handouts. Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/2p95d7f6
- Lynn Canal Adventures’ running camps happening in June/July
- The inaugural adult camp is guided by the same counselors inspiring our youth camps, yet designed for adults of all abilities who love to run. Whether you run 5 or 15-minute miles, this camp isn’t about how fast you run, but rather a dedication to self-improvement alongside others doing the same.
- The inaugural adult camp is guided by the same counselors inspiring our youth camps, yet designed for adults of all abilities who love to run. Whether you run 5 or 15-minute miles, this camp isn’t about how fast you run, but rather a dedication to self-improvement alongside others doing the same.
- A preview of the Juneau Piano Series – Paul Krejci will perform on June 9 at 7 pm, at the JACC
- Dr. Paul Krejci is an independent scholar, piano teacher, and musician. Born and raised in Fairbanks, he studied classical piano with Dr. James Johnson and Karen Johnson. Paul has performed as a solo and collaborative pianist and keyboardist throughout Alaska and in Italy, Austria, Japan, China, and Australia.
- Dr. Paul Krejci is an independent scholar, piano teacher, and musician. Born and raised in Fairbanks, he studied classical piano with Dr. James Johnson and Karen Johnson. Paul has performed as a solo and collaborative pianist and keyboardist throughout Alaska and in Italy, Austria, Japan, China, and Australia.
- Juneau Ghost Light Theatre presents “A Night at the Tonys: A Musical Revue” Saturday, June 10
- Host, Kelsey Riker, will guide you through the ultimate revue performed by a stellar cast of Juneau talent and accompaniment by Luke Weld. Plus, in honor of Pride month, there will be highlights of the rich queer history of the stage.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Kristen J. Bartlett, Juneau School District
- Luann McVey, League of Women Voters
- Tristan Knutson-Lombardo, Lynn Canal Adventures
- Merry Ellefson, Lynn Canal Adventures
- Arnie Ellefson-Carnes, Lynn Canal Adventures
- Jon Hays, Juneau Piano Series
- Paul Krejci, Pianist
- Hetty LaVerne, Juneau Ghost Light Theatre
- Kelsey Riker, Juneau Ghost Light Theatre
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.