May 16, 2023: Local writer Vera Starbard, staff writer for “Alaska Daily,” on the show’s cancellation

From left to right, actors Grace Dove, Hilary Swank, and Jeff Perry on the set of “Alaska Daily.” (Darko Sikman/ABC)

On today’s program:

Rhonda McBride chats with Vera Starbard about the cancellation of “Alaska Daily” The television network ABC announced its fall schedule earlier today. On it, are no new scripted television shows. In the wake of the recent Writers Guild of America strike, the network is, according to the Hollywood Reporter, “leaning all the way into its unscripted roster…”



Another show that won’t be a part of the fall line-up: “Alaska Daily.” The show was recently canceled after a truncated first season of 11 episodes.



This cancellation directly impacts one local Juneau writer, Vera Starbard. Known for her writing on PBS’s “Molly of Denali,” plays at Perseverance, including “Devilfish” and “Our Voices Will Be Heard,” Vera was on the writing team for “Alaska Daily” and penned the finale episode.



Guest Host Rhonda McBride had a chat with Vera about when she learned of the cancellation, the impacts the series had, and Vera’s takeaways from her work on the show.





The Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited – Community Fly Casting Night The Tongass Chapter of Trout Unlimited is a volunteer-based organization focused on the conservation of local fishery resources, especially wild trout and salmon populations and their habitat. This Thursday, they will be having a free Community Fly Casting Night at Twin Lakes from 6:00-8:00 pm.





Juneau Dance Theatre’s Fine Arts Camp Juneau Fine Arts Camp has been operating annually since 1977. It is a multi-disciplinary day camp that offers full-day and half-day options for children in K-6 grade (though they will also accept 7th graders). Hosted at JDHS: Yadaa.at Kalé from June 5-30. This year they have classes in art, music, dance, sports, and science. Some classes include kaleidoscopes, macrame, jewelry making, choreography, nature journaling, ukulele, monster costumes, surrealist art, paracord jewelry, circuitry, and soccer.







Guests:

Rhonda McBride, Guest Host (Interview with Vera Starbard)

Vera Starbard, Writer, Alaska Daily

Matt Boline, Trout Unlimited

Brad Elfers, Trout Unlimited and Alaska Fly Fishing Goods

Bridget Lujan, Juneau Dance Theatre

Electra Gardinier, Co-Director, Juneau Fine Arts Camp

