May 4, 2023: Fabienne Peter-Contesse “The Fine Art of Textiles” Solo Exhibition

On today’s program:
- The Annual Blessing of the Fleet and Reading of Names at the Alaska Commercial Fisherman’s Memorial
- Fabienne Peter-Contesse, artist’s First Friday at the JACC. Follow at @petercontesse
- AARP Community Action Team (CAT) and the Juneau Commission on Aging (JCOA), a CBJ commission
- Spring into Art event at Overstreet Park
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
LINKS:
AARP/JCOA listening session questionnaire for those who can’t make one of the listening sessions:
Age-friendly Questionnaires (aarp.org)
Guests:
- Carl Brodersen, Alaska Commercial Fisherman’s Memorial Board
- Fabienne Peter-Contesse, Artist
- Dr. Emily Kane, AARP/JCOA
- Linda Kruger, AARP/JCOA
- Mary Wegner, Spring into Art
- John Roxburgh, Spring into Art
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.