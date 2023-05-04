KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

May 4, 2023: Fabienne Peter-Contesse “The Fine Art of Textiles” Solo Exhibition

by

Juneau, Circa 1990 (2021) 61″ x 37″ (Photo Courtesy of Fabienne Peter-Contesse)

May 4, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

LINKS:
AARP/JCOA listening session questionnaire for those who can’t make one of the listening sessions:
Age-friendly Questionnaires (aarp.org)

Guests:

  • Carl Brodersen, Alaska Commercial Fisherman’s Memorial Board
  • Fabienne Peter-Contesse, Artist
  • Dr. Emily Kane, AARP/JCOA
  • Linda Kruger, AARP/JCOA
  • Mary Wegner, Spring into Art
  • John Roxburgh, Spring into Art

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

