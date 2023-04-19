April 19, 2023: Alaska Economic Trends Report on tourism and its potential recovery

On today’s program:
Has tourism recovered to pre-pandemic levels?
Karinne Wiebold from the Department of Labor and Workplace Development Research and Analysis Department discusses the new Alaska Economic Trends report that examines the issue from a variety of angles.
- Juneau Dance Theatre’s spring showcase “Snow White”
- Juneau Community Wetlands Cleanup with the Southeast Alaska Land Trust
- Juneau Police Department monthly visit
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Karinne Wiebold, Department of Labor and Workforce Development
- Bridget Lujan, Juneau Dance Theatre
- Lt. Scott Erickson, Juneau Police Department
- Dan Hysell, Southeast Alaska Land Trust
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.