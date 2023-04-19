April 19, 2023: Alaska Economic Trends Report on tourism and its potential recovery

April 19, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Has tourism recovered to pre-pandemic levels?

Karinne Wiebold from the Department of Labor and Workplace Development Research and Analysis Department discusses the new Alaska Economic Trends report that examines the issue from a variety of angles.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Rehearsal Footage of Juneau Dance Theatre’s “Spring Showcase”

Guests:

Karinne Wiebold , Department of Labor and Workforce Development

, Department of Labor and Workforce Development Bridget Lujan , Juneau Dance Theatre

, Juneau Dance Theatre Lt. Scott Erickson , Juneau Police Department

, Juneau Police Department Dan Hysell, Southeast Alaska Land Trust

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.