April 19, 2023: Alaska Economic Trends Report on tourism and its potential recovery

April 19, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Has tourism recovered to pre-pandemic levels?
Karinne Wiebold from the Department of Labor and Workplace Development Research and Analysis Department discusses the new Alaska Economic Trends report that examines the issue from a variety of angles.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Rehearsal Footage of Juneau Dance Theatre’s “Spring Showcase”

Guests:

  • Karinne Wiebold, Department of Labor and Workforce Development
  • Bridget Lujan, Juneau Dance Theatre
  • Lt. Scott Erickson, Juneau Police Department
  • Dan Hysell, Southeast Alaska Land Trust

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

