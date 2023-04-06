April 6, 2023: Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literature program expanding to middle school; Plus Tony Hoffman, Folk Fest, and First Friday events

48th Annual Folk Festival Schedule Overview (courtesy of Alaska Folk Festival)

Full Program LINK

April 6, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Andrew Heist , Alaska Folk Festival

, Alaska Folk Festival Jack Fontanella , Alaska Folk Festival

, Alaska Folk Festival Mandy Massey , Glacier Valley Rotary Club

, Glacier Valley Rotary Club Tony Hoffman , Former BMX Elite Pro (Speaker for Rotary)

, Former BMX Elite Pro (Speaker for Rotary) Molly Box , Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program

, Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program Michelle Martin , Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program

, Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program 5th Graders from Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program

from Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program Wooshkindein Da.Áat Lily Hope , Kindred Post First Friday

, Kindred Post First Friday Christy NaMee , Kindred Post First Friday

, Kindred Post First Friday Rachelle Bonnett , Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Phil Huebschen, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.