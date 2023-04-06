KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

April 6, 2023: Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literature program expanding to middle school; Plus Tony Hoffman, Folk Fest, and First Friday events

by

48th Annual Folk Festival Schedule Overview (courtesy of Alaska Folk Festival)
Full Program LINK

April 6, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Andrew Heist, Alaska Folk Festival
  • Jack Fontanella, Alaska Folk Festival
  • Mandy Massey, Glacier Valley Rotary Club
  • Tony Hoffman, Former BMX Elite Pro (Speaker for Rotary)
  • Molly Box, Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program
  • Michelle Martin, Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program
  • 5th Graders from Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program
  • Wooshkindein Da.Áat Lily Hope, Kindred Post First Friday
  • Christy NaMee, Kindred Post First Friday
  • Rachelle Bonnett, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
  • Phil Huebschen, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Read next

April 5, 2023: AWARE and Bartlett on Sexual Assualt Awareness Month and previews of upcoming events in April

AWARE and Bartlett on Sexual Assault Awareness Month; City Museum April events; Juneau Community Bands latest concert; and Perseverance Theatre's "Little Women"

April 4, 2023: Financial Wellness for Indigenous Communities Workshop via Spruce Root and upcoming events from the Salt Cave, Rainforest Yoga, Discovery Southeast, and Juneau Community Charter School

Spruce Root offering an Indigenous Finance Class, plus events from Glacier Salt Cave, Rainforest Yoga, Discovery Southeast, and Juneau Community Charter School.

March 31, 2023: Chef's Halo Halo Talk; Robert DeMaine plays with the Juneau Symphony

Chef's Halo Halo Talk and Robert DeMaine plays with the Juneau Symphony. Also, the Rock Dump fundraiser and CBJ Pools on Dog Day!

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications