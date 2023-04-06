April 6, 2023: Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literature program expanding to middle school; Plus Tony Hoffman, Folk Fest, and First Friday events

On today’s program:
- A preview of the upcoming FOLK FEST kicking off on Monday, April 10
- Lily Hope is the featured artist on this First Friday for Kindred Post’s event called Identity Button Parade. She shares all the details!
- Tony Hoffman, former BMX Elite Pro, is in town to speak on Wellness and Mental Health through the Pillars of America Speakers series
- And Molly Box, Michelle Martin, and some fifth graders, with a preview and more information on the Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy program and its expansion to middle schools
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Andrew Heist, Alaska Folk Festival
- Jack Fontanella, Alaska Folk Festival
- Mandy Massey, Glacier Valley Rotary Club
- Tony Hoffman, Former BMX Elite Pro (Speaker for Rotary)
- Molly Box, Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program
- Michelle Martin, Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program
- 5th Graders from Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy program
- Wooshkindein Da.Áat Lily Hope, Kindred Post First Friday
- Christy NaMee, Kindred Post First Friday
- Rachelle Bonnett, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Phil Huebschen, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.