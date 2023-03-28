KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

March 28, 2023: A conversation with Claire Stremple, KTOO Health Reporter, on food stamp reporting and its impacts

by

IGA Foodland Grocery Store Juneau Alaska, December 20, 2022 (Photo By Paige Sparks/KTOO)

March 28, 2023 — Full Episode

Note: For the full interview with Shawn Spruce from Native America Calling, subscribe to the podcast or visit this link: A conversation with Shawn Spruce, host of Native America Calling, which President Biden awarded the National Humanities Medal (ktoo.org)

Over the last several months, KTOO Health Reporter Claire Stremple has been following a story about the Division of Public Assistance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), more widely known as food stamps. 

Today, we take a deep dive into how a reporter discovers a story and how a story can evolve over time, and the impact that kind of reporting can have. But also, how does a reporter deal with such a long-forming story, and what kind of impact does it have on them?

Links to Claire Stremple’s reporting on the Division of Public Assistance Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program:

Bostin Christopher hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Guests:

  • Claire Stremple, KTOO Heatlh Reporter
  • Shawn Spruce, Host of Native America Calling

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

