A conversation with Shawn Spruce, host of Native America Calling, which President Biden awarded the National Humanities Medal

by

President Joe Biden presents Jaclyn Sallee, on behalf of Native America Calling, with the 2021 National Humanities Medal at a ceremony in the East Room of The White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Photo by Cheriss May for The National Endowment for the Humanities)

Shawn Spruce – Full Interview

On Tuesday, March 21, the radio program Native America Calling received the National Humanities Medal from President Biden. Native America Calling plays each weekday here on KTOO 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 at 1:00 pm. On Saturday, March 25, KTOO’s Bostin Christopher had a chat with host Shawn Spruce about the honor.

Native America Calling, for connecting tribal and non-tribal communities across the United States. Through its interactive shows on the radio and online, Native America Calling educates the American public about Indigenous issues while preserving Indigenous history and culture to honor their contributions that strengthen the sacred Nation-to-Nation relationship.  

WHITE HOUSE CITATION

Henrietta Mann award begins at 38:51 | Native America Calling award begins at 40:00

Shawn Spruce is the host of Native America Calling. (Photo courtesy of Native America Calling)
(Logo courtesy of Native America Calling)

Guests:

  • Shawn Spruce, Host, Native America Calling

