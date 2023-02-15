Wednesday, Feb. 15: Juneau Ghost Light Theater presents “Puffs”; “The Great Leap” opens at Perseverance Theater; Juneau Police Department updates; UAS Polar Plunge

The highly anticipated production of “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” is set to hit the stage this weekend. The performance was first planned to open in February of 2020, and delayed three full years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today on Juneau Afternoon, guest host Katie Bausler chats with Juneau Ghost Light Theater about how JGLT worked through the setbacks in order to finally bring the play to life.

Also on today’s show, we’ll hear about the new Perseverance Theater play, “The Great Leap.” Juneau Police Department checks in for an update on their events and activities in February and March, and UAS will tell us about their 25th annual polar plunge.

Listen live today at 3pm on KTOO Juneau 104.3 or on KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay, repeated at 7pm this evening and also available on demand online at ktoo.org