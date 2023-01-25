Jan. 25, 2023: Three of Juneau’s best chefs and how their Filipino identity shapes the way they cook; Juneau Symphony’s “Transformations”; Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) visibility in the coming days

KTOO

KTOO’s Tasha Elizarde interviews Rachel Carrillo Barril, Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo, Aims Villanueva, Owner of Black Moon Koven, and Abby LaForce Barnett, Co-Owner at Zerelda’s Bistro (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

KTOO’s Community Reporting Fellow Tasha Elizarde sits down with three of Juneau’s most well-known chefs, Rachel Carrillo Barril (In Bocca Al Lupo), Aims Villanueva (Black Moon Koven), and Abby Barnett (Zerelda’s Bistro), to chat about how their Filipino identities shape the way they cook. The discussion includes a critique of the phrase ‘fusion food,’ a blending of Alaska ingredients with Filipino techniques, and the wars Filipinos wage through their adobo recipes.

Also:

Guests:

  • Rachel Carrillo Barril, Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo
  • Aims Villanueva, Owner of Black Moon Koven
  • Abby LaForce Barnett, Co-Owner at Zerelda’s Bistro
  • Charlotte Truit, Executive Director, Juneau Symphony
  • Christopher Koch, Music Director, Juneau Symphony
  • Steve Kocsis, Marie Drake Planetarium
  • Shellie Hanson, Planet/Bird Walk “Fly High”

KTOO’s Sheli Delaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Wednesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and KAUK 91.7 Juneau Auke Bay. A rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. You can also tune in online at ktoo.org/listen.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sundays with the Juneau Symphony returns to the airwaves.

