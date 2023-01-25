Jan. 25, 2023: Three of Juneau’s best chefs and how their Filipino identity shapes the way they cook; Juneau Symphony’s “Transformations”; Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) visibility in the coming days

KTOO’s Tasha Elizarde interviews Rachel Carrillo Barril, Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo, Aims Villanueva, Owner of Black Moon Koven, and Abby LaForce Barnett, Co-Owner at Zerelda’s Bistro (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

KTOO’s Community Reporting Fellow Tasha Elizarde sits down with three of Juneau’s most well-known chefs, Rachel Carrillo Barril (In Bocca Al Lupo), Aims Villanueva (Black Moon Koven), and Abby Barnett (Zerelda’s Bistro), to chat about how their Filipino identities shape the way they cook. The discussion includes a critique of the phrase ‘fusion food,’ a blending of Alaska ingredients with Filipino techniques, and the wars Filipinos wage through their adobo recipes.

Also:

The Juneau Symphony previews this weekend’s concert — “Transformations“

And the Marie Drake Planetarium with details on Comet ZTF, which may be visible without optics in the night sky during the last days of January

Guests:

Rachel Carrillo Barril, Head Chef at In Bocca Al Lupo

Aims Villanueva, Owner of Black Moon Koven

Abby LaForce Barnett, Co-Owner at Zerelda's Bistro

Charlotte Truit, Executive Director, Juneau Symphony

Christopher Koch, Music Director, Juneau Symphony

Steve Kocsis, Marie Drake Planetarium

Shellie Hanson, Planet/Bird Walk "Fly High"

