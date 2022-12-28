Dec. 28, 2022: Best of Juneau Afternoon 2022, Part 1

This week, we’re looking back at some of our favorite interviews of the year. Today on Juneau Afternoon, you’ll hear Rashah McChesney’s January interview with members of the Tongan community, who shared their experiences and concerns just days after a shocking volcanic eruption cut off the country from telephone and internet contact. And we’ll also hear a meaningful conversation between Rhonda McBride, Claire Stremple, X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell, and Carin Silkaitis about the importance of making Alaska Native language education free and accessible to all. Finally, we’ll listen to author Juliana Hu Pegues explain her concept of space-time colonialism.

Today at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 and KAUK 91.7, repeated at 7:00 p.m.