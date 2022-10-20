KTOO

KTOO 104.3 FM Signal Update

Coronavirus

Alaska health officials recommend COVID boosters as cases rise in Europe

by

Alaska Native Medical Center nurse Rocky Carloni rolls up her sleeve before getting a COVID-19 booster shot. (Photo by Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

State health officials are encouraging Alaskans to get their COVID-19 bivalent boosters as case numbers and hospitalizations increase in Europe.

At a public health presentation Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said an omicron wave in Germany is showing the importance of getting boosted.

“One of the challenges that Germany is facing is that they have really low vaccination coverage rates, especially with the booster,” he said. “That’s one of the things they’re attributing to the high rates of infection and hospitalization.”

Here in Alaska, McLaughlin said, COVID hospitalization numbers are decreasing. But hospital utilization — the percentage of hospital beds being used — has steadily increased in Alaska since the start of the pandemic. That could be due to a number of factors like staff shortages, he said, but it’s an important sign to watch as flu season begins.

Bivalent COVID boosters, which target both the original strain and its omicron variants, have been available to adults for more than a month. The CDC authorized the boosters for children as young as 5 last week.

State physician Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz said uptake for the new booster and the flu shot has been slow.

“The flu vaccine was a little delayed in shipping out nationally, so I think due to that we’ve had a little slower uptake,” she said. “But I’m excited to see some traction on this as we move into the fall.”

She said it’s safe to get the flu shot and the COVID booster at the same time. If you’ve had COVID recently, you’ll have adequate protection against the virus for about three months. But Rabinowitz said it’s also safe to get it as soon as your symptoms have gone away.

“Especially for those individuals that know they’re going to be traveling or around people that are at higher risk for COVID, maybe it makes sense to get vaccinated sooner than waiting that three months,” Rabinowitz said. “But either is a viable option.”

Alaskans can get boosted by visiting vaccines.gov, contacting their primary care provider or local public health clinic, or calling the state’s COVID helpline at 907-646-3322. You can also text your ZIP code to 438829 to find a nearby provider.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Bartlett Regional Hospital 2018 12 01

Juneau’s hospital to end COVID-19 testing and treatment services

In a press release, the hospital cited a decrease in demand.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink discusses the state of the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at the Atwood Building in Anchorage on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Matthew Faubion / Alaska Public Media)

State health department ends standalone COVID data summaries

The change marks a shift from focusing on case counts to tracking broader trends across the state.

At the language house in Kodiak, new learners keep the Alutiiq language alive

Half of the first language speakers of Kodiak Alutiiq died between 2020 and 2022.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications