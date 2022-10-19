Juneau’s hospital to end COVID-19 testing and treatment services

Bartlett Regional Hospital will close its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy clinic on Oct. 24.

The clinic offered treatments to help prevent serious illness in newly infected, high risk COVID-19 patients. In a press release, the hospital cited a decrease in demand.

“For the entire month of September, we only had 8 appointments filled, and we offer around 48 appointments per month,” Bartlett’s community relations director Erin Hardin said. “We used to have regularly filled appointments.”

Bartlett will continue providing a drug called Evusheld, which helps prevent COVID-19 infections for immunocompromised individuals who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine if they aren’t already infected with the virus.

In mid-November, the hospital is also getting rid of its drive-through COVID testing site.

COVID-19 PCR testing continues to be available through SEARHC — free for symptomatic patients and $145 for asymptomatic patients — and Juneau Urgent Care, which is also free for symptomatic patients and $275 for asymptomatic patients.

Free at-home test kits are still available for free at City Hall, the Juneau Public Health Center, public libraries and the police station.