Juneau Community Charter School: Inspiring a love of learning.

Air date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — Savor the Moment with culinary adventurer Beth Short-Rhoads. Healing totem raised at Twin Lakes on Saturday. Juneau Community Charter School.

Guests: Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School academic policy committee member. Makiah Jensen and Tera Hicks, middle school students.
Many parents are drawn to charter schools, because they not only offer different options, but allow them to take a more active role in their child’s education.  A look at how Juneau Community Charter School tries to serve its families.

