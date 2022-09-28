On Juneau Afternoon today, a taste of Beth Short Rhoad’s kitchen philosophy. The simpler the better. And above all, keep it fresh.

From her home in Sitka, Short-Rhoads produces “The Savory Moment,” a radio feature that brings dinner ideas to life.

Also, on this program:

From start to finish, the journey of a healing totem, made for AWARE by master carver Wayne Price.

Juneau Community Charter School and its hands on approach to education

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon at 3:00 p.m. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

Starting next week, Juneau Afternoon goes to a reduced schedule, airing Wednesday -Friday.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.