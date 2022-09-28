On Juneau Afternoon today, a taste of Beth Short Rhoad’s kitchen philosophy. The simpler the better. And above all, keep it fresh.
From her home in Sitka, Short-Rhoads produces “The Savory Moment,” a radio feature that brings dinner ideas to life.
Also, on this program:
- From start to finish, the journey of a healing totem, made for AWARE by master carver Wayne Price.
- Juneau Community Charter School and its hands on approach to education
Starting next week, Juneau Afternoon goes to a reduced schedule, airing Wednesday -Friday.
Part 1: From kitchen to table, Beth Short-Rhoads' radio feature captures "The Savory Moment"
Ideas for dinner are just part of the recipe for Beth Short-Rhoad’s series, “The Savory Moment.”
She hopes to give public radio listeners a break from their “to do lists” and worries.
Part 2: Juneau Community Charter School: Inspiring a love of learning.
Many parents are drawn to charter schools, because they not only offer different options, but allow them to take a more active role in their child’s education. A look at how Juneau Community Charter School tries to serve its families.
Part 3: AWARE healing totem, a symbol of hope.
AWARE will unveil the Healing Totem pole it commissioned in partnership with the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska at Twin Lakes on Saturday at noon. A reception at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall will follow.