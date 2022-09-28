Guests: Sarah Lynn Tabachnick
AWARE will unveil the Healing Totem pole it commissioned in partnership with the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska at Twin Lakes on Saturday at noon. A reception at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall will follow.
