It’s hard to believe that an orange shirt sparked an international movement to honor survivors of abuse at government schools for Indigenous children.
The story behind that orange shirt on this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, and what lead to Orange Shirt Day, which will be observed this Friday, September 30th. You’ll also hear about opportunities this week to learn more about boarding school abuse.
Also, on this program:
- A preview of KTOO’s new TV documentary series, ReVision Alaska that looks at our state and its people through a new lens.
- Update on Monday night’s downtown Juneau landslide.
Part 1: Orange Shirt Day: A time for truth and reconciliation.
It began with one shirt — one that staffers at a Canadian boarding school for Indigenous students took away from Phyllis Jack Webstad, when she was a small child. Although the shirt disappeared, you’ll see orange shirts everywhere this Friday in solidarity with Webstad and other boarding school survivors and their descendants. In Juneau, two events are planned — an educational meeting on Wednesday evening and a rally on Friday.
Part 2: ReVision Alaska: Looking at the past, present and future through a new lens.
Most Alaskans recognize that reality TV shows about their state are, well, not very real. But a new TV series, ReVision Alaska, aims to bring television viewers across the state the real deal, with a series of documentaries that feature Alaskans telling their own stories. Re-Vision Alaska debuts on Thursday, September 29th at 8:00 p.m.