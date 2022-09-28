It’s hard to believe that an orange shirt sparked an international movement to honor survivors of abuse at government schools for Indigenous children.

The story behind that orange shirt on this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, and what lead to Orange Shirt Day, which will be observed this Friday, September 30th. You’ll also hear about opportunities this week to learn more about boarding school abuse.

Also, on this program:

A preview of KTOO’s new TV documentary series, ReVision Alaska that looks at our state and its people through a new lens.

Update on Monday night’s downtown Juneau landslide.

