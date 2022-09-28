Orange Shirt Day: A time for truth and reconciliation.

Guests: Jamiann Hasselquist, Vice President, Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 2.Ati Nasiah, AWARE.
It began with one shirt — one that staffers at a Canadian boarding school for Indigenous students took away from Phyllis Jack Webstad, when she was a small child. Although the shirt disappeared, you’ll see orange shirts everywhere this Friday in solidarity with Webstad and other boarding school survivors and their descendants. In Juneau, two events are planned — an educational meeting on Wednesday evening and a rally on Friday.
