KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Orange Shirt Day: A time for truth and reconciliation.

Air date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 — Orange Shirt Day observed this week in Juneau. ReVision Alaska, a new KTOO television series.

Guests: Jamiann Hasselquist, Vice President, Alaska Native Sisterhood Camp 2.Ati Nasiah, AWARE.
It began with one shirt — one that staffers at a Canadian boarding school for Indigenous students took away from Phyllis Jack Webstad, when she was a small child. Although the shirt disappeared,  you’ll see  orange shirts everywhere this Friday in solidarity with Webstad and other boarding school survivors and their descendants. In Juneau, two events are planned — an educational meeting on Wednesday evening and a rally on Friday.

 

 

 

Air date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications