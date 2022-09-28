ReVision Alaska: Looking at the past, present and future through a new lens.

Guests: Paige Sparks &Javiers Camacho, ReVision Alaska producers. Jeana Varney, KTOO Marketing Director.
Most Alaskans recognize that reality TV shows about their state are, well, not very real. But a new TV series, ReVision Alaska, aims to bring television viewers across the state the real deal, with a series of documentaries that feature Alaskans telling their own stories. Re-Vision Alaska debuts on Thursday, September 29th at 8:00 p.m.
