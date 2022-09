Like father, like son. So it seems with Matt Herskowitz and his two-year-old son, Raphaël. When Matt was a toddler, he embraced the piano. And likewise, Raphaël seems to have already chosen his instrument — the violin.

In this conversation with Rhonda McBride, Herskowitz talks about fatherhood, the two musical languages of jazz and classics and how he became fluent in both.

Air date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022