One of the headliners at this week’s Juneau Jazz and Classics festival says it all started when he was only two years old, begging his mom to play Van Cliburn records, over and over.
On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, pianist Matt Herskowitz explains how he mixes his classical training with his passion for jazz – a combination of what he picked up at Juilliard and from playing jazz on the side.
Also, on this program:
- Con Brio features new music from local composers at a concert this Friday and Saturday.
- Meet the David Keith, the new CEO at Bartlett Hospital. A status report, one month into the job.
Part 1: Matt Herskowitz: Taking the best of both piano worlds.
Like father, like son. So it seems with Matt Herskowitz and his two-year-old son, Raphaël. When Matt was a toddler, he embraced the piano. And likewise, Raphaël seems to have already chosen his instrument — the violin.
In this conversation with Rhonda McBride, Herskowitz talks about fatherhood, the two musical languages of jazz and classics and how he became fluent in both.
Part 2: Con Brio Chamber Series: A cornucopia of local composers.
Juneau may have more musicians per capita than many communities. And the same might be said for composers. This weekend, the Con Brio Chamber Series will showcase the new work of seven local composers during two performances of its Small Wonders Concert.
Part 3: David Keith, CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital settles into his new job.
David Keith may be new to Juneau, but not to Alaska. The new CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital has worked at two Anchorage Hospitals — Providence Alaska Medical Center and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.
In this conversation with Rhonda McBride, Keith talks about how his Alaska experience will help him in his new job, as well as how he plans to restore faith in the hospital’s management team, following turmoil during the previous administration.