One of the headliners at this week’s Juneau Jazz and Classics festival says it all started when he was only two years old, begging his mom to play Van Cliburn records, over and over.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, pianist Matt Herskowitz explains how he mixes his classical training with his passion for jazz – a combination of what he picked up at Juilliard and from playing jazz on the side.

Also, on this program:

Con Brio features new music from local composers at a concert this Friday and Saturday.

Meet the David Keith, the new CEO at Bartlett Hospital. A status report, one month into the job.

