David Keith, CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital settles into his new job.

David Keith may be new to Juneau, but not to Alaska. The new CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital has worked at two Anchorage Hospitals — Providence Alaska Medical Center and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

In this conversation with Rhonda McBride, Keith talks about how his Alaska experience will help him in his new job, as well as how he plans to restore faith in the hospital’s management team, following turmoil during the previous administration.

Air date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022