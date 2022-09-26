There’s a growing number of music festivals that mix up jazz and classics. But at the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival, the silos were broken down long ago.
On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a sampling of some of the musical adventures in store for this year’s fall festival.
Also on this program:
- The Juneau Public Library’s annual bookmark contest.
- Pelagic Cormorants, the Juneau Audubon Society’s Bird of the week.
Andy Kline hosts this Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.
Part 1: Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival overview.
The Juneau Jazz and Classics festival not only draws artists from different musical disciplines but often has them performing in the same concert or playing together.
The headliners are for this year’s fall festival are:
- Matt Herskowitz, a classically trained pianist with a passion for jazz.
- Shelly Watson, an opera and cabaret singer, who works comedy into her performances.
- Zuill Bailey, cellist and artistic director for the Juneau Jazz and Classics festival.
- Simply Three, a string trio that plays a melting pot of classics, pop, jazz, rock and blues.
Part 2: Juneau Public Library’s bookmark design contest now accepting entries.
Every fall, kids in Juneau design bookmarks in hopes that theirs will be among the winning entries, printed up and distributed at the public library. There’s even a gallery of winners that goes back more than 40 years on the library’s website. Entries will be accepted from September 15-October 15.
Part 3: Juneau Audubon Society: Why Pelagic Cormorants stay through the winter.
You’ll see Pelagic Cormorants perched on rocks along the shoreline. Sleek, with black, iridescent plumage during mating season. And to the delight of Juneau birdwatchers, they stick around through the winter. Brenda Wright shares her observations from the field.