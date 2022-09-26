There’s a growing number of music festivals that mix up jazz and classics. But at the Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival, the silos were broken down long ago.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a sampling of some of the musical adventures in store for this year’s fall festival.

Also on this program:

The Juneau Public Library’s annual bookmark contest.

Pelagic Cormorants, the Juneau Audubon Society’s Bird of the week.

Andy Kline hosts this Friday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.