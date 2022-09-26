Juneau Public Library’s bookmark design contest now accepting entries.

Guests: John Thill, Juneau Public Library Director.
Every fall, kids in Juneau design bookmarks in hopes that theirs will be among the winning entries, printed up and distributed at the public library. There’s even a gallery of winners that goes back more than 40 years on the library’s website. Entries will be accepted from September 15-October 15.
Air date: Friday, September 16, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival features wide spectrum of musical genres. Juneau Public Library’s annual bookmark contest. Juneau Audubon Society’s bird of the week: Pelagic Cormorants.
- Part 1: Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival overview.
- Part 2: Juneau Audubon Society: Why Pelagic Cormorants stay through the winter.