Juneau Public Library’s bookmark design contest now accepting entries.

Air date: Friday, September 16, 2022 — Juneau Public Library's annual bookmark contest.

Guests: John Thill, Juneau Public Library Director.
 

 

Every fall, kids in Juneau design bookmarks in hopes that theirs will be among the winning entries, printed up and distributed at the public library. There’s even a gallery of winners that goes back more than 40 years on the library’s website. Entries will be accepted from September 15-October 15.

