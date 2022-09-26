Juneau Audubon Society: Why Pelagic Cormorants stay through the winter.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society programs manager.
You’ll see Pelagic Cormorants perched on rocks along the shoreline. Sleek, with black, iridescent plumage during mating season. And to the delight of Juneau birdwatchers, they stick around through the winter. Brenda Wright shares her observations from the field.
Air date: Friday, September 16, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival features wide spectrum of musical genres. Juneau Public Library’s annual bookmark contest. Juneau Audubon Society’s bird of the week: Pelagic Cormorants.
- Part 1: Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival overview.
- Part 2: Juneau Public Library’s bookmark design contest now accepting entries.