KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Audubon Society: Why Pelagic Cormorants stay through the winter.

Air date: Friday, September 16, 2022 — Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Festival features wide spectrum of musical genres. Juneau Public Library’s annual bookmark contest. Juneau Audubon Society’s bird of the week: Pelagic Cormorants.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society programs manager.
 

 

Adults and juvenile Pelagic Cormorants (Photo courtesy of eBird).

 

You’ll see Pelagic Cormorants perched on rocks along the shoreline. Sleek, with black, iridescent plumage during mating season. And to the delight of Juneau birdwatchers, they stick around through the winter. Brenda Wright shares her observations from the field.

Air date: Friday, September 16, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications