Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19

Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died.

The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year.

Over the course of the pandemic, 23 Juneau residents have died from COVID-19.

The state reported 67 cases of COVID-19 in Juneau from the last week among residents and visitors to town, an increase over the previous week’s 51 cases. That doesn’t include positive results from home tests.

There were almost 1,494 cases reported across the state. That includes 544 non-resident cases — more than half of those were identified on vessels at sea related to tourism.

Statewide, 66 people with COVID-19 are in the hospital. None are on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for anyone 6 months old or older. Updated boosters designed to protect against omicron variants and the original strain of COVID-19 are now available. Anyone 12 and older is eligible if they haven’t received a dose of any COVID vaccine in the past 2 months.

In Juneau, call 907-586-6000 or make an appointment online.