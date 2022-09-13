Watch: 2022 Juneau Virtual Candidate Forum

Ballots are in the mail for Juneau’s 2022 municipal election on Oct. 4. This is the third year the city has held the election largely by mail. Early voting opens on Sept. 19. A sample ballot is available on the city clerk’s election web page.

There are no new challengers this year, so barring write-in candidates, all five incumbents seeking reelection to the Juneau Assembly and Juneau Board of Education are running unopposed.

On the Assembly, that means Carole Triem, Greg Smith and Wade Bryson are all headed into their second terms after the October election. On the school board, Deedie Sorensen is headed into her second term and Emil Mackey is headed into his third term.

Get to know the candidates during the League of Women Voters of Juneau Virtual Candidate Forum hosted by KTOO, KINY and the Juneau Empire on Sept. 14 at 7:00 p.m. Watch here or tune in to KTOO 104.3 FM, KAUK 91.7 FM, KINY 94.9 FM or 800 AM.